Cheers! More than 100 drinks on offer as Bent and Bongs beer bash returns after two-year break

Thousands of drinkers enjoyed their pints at the last Bent and Bongs beer bash in February 2020 – just weeks before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

And after two dry years, the 32nd event will finally be held at Atherton Roller Rink from Thursday, February 2 to Saturday, February 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends Tracy Symons and Pat Smith at the 2019 Bent and Bongs beer bash

Organisers hope beer lovers will return to the bash for a tipple – and help take the total amount raised for good causes past £500,000.

Steve Harrison, one of the organisers, said: “It’s going to be great. We have put a lot of work into this one. The people of Atherton deserve something as good as they are used to. Having been gone for two years now, we have had to get all the plans off the shelf and dust them off and make sure we are doing everything right, like we used to.

"We have lost a couple of people from the organising group, who have moved away or had health issues, so we have brought some new people in. Everyone has done a fantastic job.”

On offer will be 100 drinks, including real ales, lagers, fruit beers, craft beers, ciders, gin and prosecco. Food will also be served.

There will be live music every day, with singer Just Giorge performing on Thursday evening, rock and pop covers band The Three on Friday, folk songs and sea shanties from Cracked Flag on Saturday afternoon and glam rock covers from Raspberry Glam on Saturday night.

Around 4,000 people are expected to attend over the three days, with the larger venue of the roller rink meaning there should not be long queues outside, as drinkers often faced when the bash was held at Formby Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival usually raises between £10,000 and £20,000 each time, with this year’s proceeds expected to take the all-time total past half a million pounds.

The money is spent throughout the year to help good causes in the area, such as putting a roof on a Scout hut, donations to a food bank, helping Atherton Carnival and buying equipment for a hospital.

Steve said: “The people who are coming to the festival are seeing the money spent in their community.”

He urged people to go along to the bash to have a good time, try a few drinks and help to make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you want a good pint – there are some fantastic beers there – a bit of entertainment and you want to feel like your money is going to charity instead of to the profit of a big company, come along and have a good time,” he said.

The festival is open from 6pm to 11pm on Thursday, February 2 (£3 admission at the door); 4pm to 11pm on Friday, February 3 (£6 admission) and from noon to 9pm on Saturday, February 4 (£6 admission).