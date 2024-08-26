Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The site of a former Wigan pub could be given a new lease of life after plans to build a children’s nursery were given the green light.

The Golden Ball, on Wigan Road, Bryn, was built in the late Victorian/early Edwardian period, but it closed following a decline in trade.

It was demolished in 2014 and the site has since been used for car parking.

Wigan Council planners have now approved an application for a children’s nursery to be built there, along with outdoor play areas, offices and parking.

The Golden Ball pub before its demolition in 2014

The scheme was put forward by Ivan Rawlins, director of Brooklands Childcare, which already has nurseries in Bryn, Garswood, Hindley and Leigh.

A design and access statement submitted to the council said: “There is demand for a children’s day nursery and office accommodation in the area. The applicant manages several children’s day nurseries in and around Ashton-in-Makerfield.”

Planning permission was initially granted in 2015, but the nursery did not come to fruition and the approval lapsed, meaning another application had to be submitted.

It will be a part two-storey, part three-storey building, due to the sloping nature of the site, with the nursery on the ground and first floors and separate office accommodation on the ground and lower ground floors, accessed by stairs or a lift.

The nursery will operate from 7am to 6.30pm on weekdays and employ 11 full-time equivalent members of staff.

More people will be employed in the offices, which can also operate from 8am to 6.30pm on Saturdays.

An outdoor play area at the rear of the building will be surrounded by walls, to reduce the noise disturbance for neighbours.

Vehicles will use an existing access point from Wigan Road and there will be spaces for 11 cars to park, with more room than usual given as parents will be taking their children in and out of cars.

Two objections were submitted, with concerns including that the site was not suitable and there could be problems with parking on the road and access to a nearby residential property.

The applicant agreed to contribute financially to a traffic regulation order which would see double yellow lines painted outside the site to prevent parking issues.