A bereaved dad’s documentary giving a glimpse into the world of children’s hospices is set to make its mark at prestigious film festivals across the globe.

Paul Woodward’s film The Little Things was inspired by the support he and his family received from Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley during the short life of his son Kalel.

Although not yet released to the public, the film has already received its first five-star review from UK Film Review, in which critic Patrick Foley describes it as “the most moving documentary I have seen in years”, as well as “a powerful success” and “inspiring, raw, honest and insightful”.

Film producer Paul Woodward with son Kalel

It is being entered into film festivals in the UK and across the globe, including the Antenna Documentary Film Festival in Australia, Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Montana, USA, and Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Directed by Thomas Elliott Griffiths, the film offers an exclusive look behind the scenes, highlighting the moving stories and connections between families, staff and volunteers, showcasing the impact of hospice care.

Paul, a film producer and actor from Skelmersdale, said: “We wanted to create a film that not only informs and enlightens but also touches the hearts of all who watch it.

“By highlighting the exceptional care provided at Derian House, we hope to inspire empathy and understanding, and to celebrate the resilience of the human spirit, while also opening up important conversations about end-of-life care and bereavement with our children.”

The private screening of documentary The Little Things at Derian House children's hospice

The film has attracted backing from industry heavyweights, including actor and writer Steve Pemberton, who joined the crew as executive producer last year.

The Benidorm and League of Gentleman star said: “I think it’s incredible that Paul, a parent who has fully experienced what a hospice does, is looking to break down barriers around what hospice care is about.

“I grew up in Chorley, very close to the site where Derian House now stands, and I am very proud to support everything it does. To be able to support The Little Things is an honour and I’m sure the film will warm the hearts of families nationally who have experienced hospice care for themselves.”

Steve’s son Lucas Pemberton, 23, provided the film’s powerful cinematic score in his debut.

A private sneak-peek screening was held for hospice staff and film funders this week in Derian House’s cinema room and the film received a rapturous reception.

Chief executive Karen Edwards said: “Having the opportunity to view The Little Things before its public release was a deeply moving experience for all of us at Derian House. This documentary captures the essence of what we do and the profound impact we have on families during their most challenging times.

“We are so grateful to Paul and his team for their generosity in giving up their time and using their talent to help us show the world what a wonderful place Derian House really is. The documentary captures the love, compassion, and support that we strive to provide for our children and families.”