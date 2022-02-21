Choir to make Wigan and Leigh Hospice the target of its fund-raising efforts
A choir based in Wigan, Leyland, and Rainford has earmarked Wigan and Leigh Hospice as its charity for fund-raising.
Local Vocals Community Choir was founded 12 months ago by Laura Bennett and has since grown to nearly 200 voices across three choirs.
As well as the weekly rehearsal, Local Vocals have access to a host of resources online and the chance to engage in community activities ranging from art sessions to rambling.
For more about Local Vocals or to support their chariable efforts, visit www.localvocalschoir.com or email [email protected]
