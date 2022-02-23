When a house party gathers at Gull’s Point, the seaside home of Lady Tressilian, Neville Strange finds himself caught between his first wife Audrey and new spouse Kay.

Towards Zero, by Christie and Gerald Verner, is a nail-biting thriller which probes the psychology of jealousy.

Even though the first act contains all the details an audience might need to work out a whodunnit, many will struggle to solve the crime before the big reveal at the end of a very entertaining evening’s sleuthing.

Agatha Christie

Bill Collins steps out of his often worn panto garb to direct.

“It’s been a joy to get together again with some people I’ve known and worked with for many years and to welcome some new cast members to the WLT troupe of players.”

The play runs from March 9 to 19. Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.