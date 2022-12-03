'Christmas magic' in Wigan township as new festive lights are switched on

Hindley Green has been bedecked in a blaze of colour with 20 new lamp-post decorations, an illuminated Christmas tree display and 29 illuminated Christmas trees over shops and businesses.

They have been bought by ward councillors John Vickers and James Palmer to brighten up the area.

New Christmas decorations have been erected in Hindley Green

Coun Vickers said: “For the past three years Hindley Green had been lit up by Christmas lights provided by the late Councillor Paul Maiden. Before that we had Christmas trees over the shops and businesses funded by Wigan Council.

"This year both myself and Councillor Palmer decided to have both, as well as the Christmas tree we first provided last year. We’ve used some of our Brighter Borough funding to turn the centre of Hindley Green into a bright, colourful Christmas extravaganza and within hours of the lights being switched on, residents were letting us know how great they thought all the Christmas lights looked.

"After a tough few year of Covid restrictions, it’s all about celebrating better days ahead and we are delighted to do our bit to bring some Christmas magic to our fantastic Hindley Green community.”

The lights will stay on until early in the new year.

