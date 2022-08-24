Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Leigh Miners Rangers were officially welcomed to Leigh Town Hall and presented with a special award marking their success.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We’re incredibly proud of the team and everything they’ve achieved.

Leigh Miners Ladies Reception.

“As a council, we’re really passionate about supporting local athletes through investment in facilities and initiatives such as the Believe Sports Talent Fund, and we wanted the girls to know that we are right behind them on their journey to the top.

“We’re also proud that our borough is at the forefront of women’s rugby league as it continues to grow, with two of our teams now competing in the Betfred Women’s Super League, and the DW Stadium hosting England women when they take on Canada at the Rugby League World Cup this November.

“We’re very lucky in Wigan borough to have some incredible role models in local champions like Keely Hodgkinson, Ella Toone and many others, and Leigh Miners Rangers Ladies are very much part of that – providing a real inspiration for so many young girls and boys.”

Team captain Mairead Quinn said: “It’s an absolutely fantastic honour to be here. We knew this year was going to be a real challenge, but the girls have all been working really hard and we really appreciate the recognition and support that Wigan Council have given us.

“We’ve never really thought of ourselves as role models, but it’s nice to see so many young girls now coming through and aspiring to play in Super League.”

Steve Quinn, team manager and assistant coach, said: “We really appreciate the invitation and the recognition for the work we’ve been doing.

"Reaching Super League last year was the pinnacle of that, but the work has been going on for 10 years to get us where we are.”