Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And it’s that much-loved western classic Calamity Jane, made famous by an Oscar-winning film starring Doris Day and Howard Keel back in 1953.

There might not be any live horses on the stage of St Michael’s Parish Hall, Swinley, next week but audiences are promised a colourful feast of music and fun from the group whose origins go back five years further than the aforementioned movie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doris Day in the famous 1953 film musical, Calamity Jane

Songs by Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster include Deadwood Stage, I’m Planning to Marry Harry and the famous Secret Love.

A WMTG spokeswoman said: “There are still a few tickets remaining and can be bought by telephoning 07598 508004, contacting www.ticketsource.co.uk or on the door before a performance.

“This is a show not to be missed.”