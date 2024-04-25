Classic western musical Calamity Jane is coming to Wigan!
And it’s that much-loved western classic Calamity Jane, made famous by an Oscar-winning film starring Doris Day and Howard Keel back in 1953.
There might not be any live horses on the stage of St Michael’s Parish Hall, Swinley, next week but audiences are promised a colourful feast of music and fun from the group whose origins go back five years further than the aforementioned movie.
Songs by Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster include Deadwood Stage, I’m Planning to Marry Harry and the famous Secret Love.
A WMTG spokeswoman said: “There are still a few tickets remaining and can be bought by telephoning 07598 508004, contacting www.ticketsource.co.uk or on the door before a performance.
“This is a show not to be missed.”
The production runs from Tuesday April 30 to Friday May 3 with each show at the Shaw Street venue beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £10 and £9.
