Nathan Meltzer will appear for the first time at Parbold’s acclaimed Douglas Music concert series at 7.45pm on Saturday October 8, playing a news-making Stradivarius.

The extremely valuable instrument was stolen from Roman Totenberg in 1980 by one of his students. Roman unfortunately didn’t live to see it returned 35 years later – even though he died at the age of 101.

His three daughters were keen that the violin, worth millions of dollars, should be played by a talented young musician, and Nathan has been selected as its first recipient.

A protégé of Itzhak Perlman, the up-and-coming musician recently claimed second prize in the prestigious Sibelius Competition and was selected as a Rising Star by BBC Music Magazine.

Accompanied by the oung and innovative French pianist Yannick Rafalimanana, Meltzer’s programme will begin with one of the most uplifting and joyful pieces by Mozart, followed by a poignant one wriitten during World War I by Debussy, which happened to also be his final work.

Eleanor Alberga’s The Wild Blue Yonder also features on the programme, the British composer’s piece sure to dazzle with its rhythmic energy.

Ravel’s Tzigane and Brahms’s Violin Sonata will round off the evening of virtuoso works.

The 2022/23 concert season continues with eight further concerts showcasing international musicians.

Pianists include Eric Lu, Anna Fedorova and Vitaly Pisarenko will feature alongside the Meliora Collective, Victoria String Quartet, and Neil Brand - back by popular demand with his live accompaniment to the silent films of Laurel and Hardy.

All concerts are at Parbold Village Hall where audience members can get thrillingly close to performers.

As attracting audiences for concerts becomes increasingly challenging for all venues, the Society is proud to be keeping the same ticket prices as last year, enabling as wide an audience as possible to attend.

Tickets for each concert are £20 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years).