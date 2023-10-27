Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wall art honouring Bill Ashurst was unveiled at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club at a special celebration.

Family and friends say it will be a lasting memorial to the late Wigan rugby great, who passed away last year aged 74.

The event also marked the official launch of the club’s new girls programme which has been named the Rose Bridge Pantheresses in a nod to Bill’s old Australian club Penrith Panthers.

Nick Mapson, grandson of Bill Ashurst, with his new baby son Thor in front of the mural

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski and the Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux were among those on hand for the opening of a new Hall of Fame which will honour the notable players - including Ashurst himself - who have come through the club’s ranks over the years.

Coun Molyneux said: “It was an absolutely fantastic occasion celebrating the rich heritage of this wonderful community club, which plays such an important role in the lives of so many local people.

“Bill Ashurst is a true Wigan rugby league legend and it’s only fitting that he is remembered here in Ince - where he began his tremendous career - in the shape of this brilliant mural which we’ve been proud to support through the council’s Brighter Borough Fund.

Bill’s wife Sheila Aspinall and son Andy Ashurst along with Wigan Council Leader David Molyneux opening the Hall of Fame

“It was also a real honour to help open the club’s new Hall of Fame which will recognise the incredible achievements of those, like Bill, who have gone before and provide inspiration for future generations of Ince youngsters.

“With that in mind, the launch of the Rose Bridge Pantheresses is an exciting development and another fabulous tribute to Bill. Girls’ and women’s rugby league continues to go from strength-to-strength and I look forward to seeing more young girls get the chance to play and enjoy rugby league in the years to come.”

Bill Ashurst was signed by Wigan from Rose Bridge in 1968 and went on to make 186 appearances for the cherry and whites across two spells, scoring 74 tries and kicking 146 goals.

He represented Lancashire and Great Britain and spent three seasons in the NSWRL with Penrith where he is remembered among the best-ever players to have played for the club - earning a spot in their 40th anniversary Team of Legends back in 2006.

Bill Ashurst

He also played and coached at Wakefield Trinity and was an assistant at Central Park under Alex Murphy.

The new mural honouring his beginnings at Ince Rose Bridge was created by artist Scott Wilcock from Snow Graffiti who was among the guest speakers at the event, along with Leigh Leopards CEO Neil Jukes and Wigan Warriors Women’s coach John Whalley.

Other notable attendees included Joe Burgess, Brad Dwyer and Paul Wood who donated a framed match-worn England jersey.

Mark Alder, chairman of Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club, said: “The event exemplified the club’s values of inclusivity, empowerment and community unity. It celebrated the past, embraced the future and showcased the extraordinary power of coming together as a community.

“Thanks to Wigan Council for their invaluable support, which played a pivotal role in making the event a resounding success. The council's commitment to the community and sports initiatives was a driving force behind the club’s past and future achievements.

“We look forward to continuing our mission of fostering talent, preserving heritage, and empowering the next generation, with the ongoing support of the council and the local community.