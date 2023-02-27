Community award for 'legend' who has been involved in Scouting in Wigan for nearly 40 years

Joan Smith was shocked to receive the Heart of the Community Award for her decades of service to the area during a meeting of the 3rd Wigan Beaver Scouts at St Cuthbert’s Primary School in Norley.

Douglas ward councillors Pat Draper and Mary Callaghan, along with prospective Labour candidate Matt Dawber, presented her with the award.

Joan Smith was presented with the Heart of the Community Award

It was accompanied by a scroll signed by Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, as well as councillors Callaghan and Draper.

Since joining Scouting in 1984, Joan has held several positions, including as assistant or section leader of the 3rd Wigan Cub Scouts for more than 30 years.

She is also currently serving as administrator, badge secretary, training adviser and treasurer for Wigan and District Scouts.

She is known for going above and beyond to help fellow leaders and children and previously received the Bar to the Silver Acorn, which is awarded after at least 25 years of distinguished service to the Scouts.

Joan Smith receives the Heart of the Community Award from councillors Mary Callaghan and Pat Draper and Labour's prospective candidate for Douglas ward, Matt Dawber

After presenting the award to Joan, the councillors watched as many Beaver Scouts received the Chief Scout’s bronze award and one graduated to the Cub Scouts.

They also handed over a cheque for £500 of Brighter Borough Funding and pledged to continue supporting the group.

Coun Draper said: “What a brilliant evening spent in St Cuthbert's Primary School with the Beavers, leaders and of course Joan Smith, a very worthy volunteer who received the Heart Of The Community Award.

"Joan is the root of our community and this is very well-deserved. Joan is a legend who has guided many children over the years, in fact generations.”

Members of the 3rd Wigan Beaver Scouts collect the £500 cheque from Coun Pat Draper, Labour's prospective candidate for Douglas ward Matt Dawber, and Coun Mary Callaghan

Joan said: "I cannot believe you all kept this secret, but I am very grateful to the Douglas ward councillors for this community award, but the thanks should go to all children and other volunteers that have helped me over the last 40 years. I wouldn't be here without them.”