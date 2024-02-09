Community benefits fully loaded into new Wigan Council tech partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local authority has signed a fresh agreement with locally based technology provider Agilisys that will deliver benefits far beyond the systems within the town hall.

With the council’s Community Wealth Building principles at the forefront, the 10-year contract will see the partners continue to provide apprenticeships and seek out ways to back community causes.

The two organisations have been working together since 2013, with kitting out Leigh Youth Hub with equipment, donating to the Mayor’s Charity Fund and sponsoring events such as the Believe Sports Awards among the key projects Agilisys has supported with.

Cabinet portfolio holder for finance, resources and transformation Coun Nazia Rehman said: “We are pleased to be signing this new agreement with Agilisys that will not only ensure the council has high-quality services that will benefit our service delivery, but will also provide a boost within our communities.

“This partnership has a strong track record of creating employment opportunities within Wigan borough and investing in local projects, long may that continue over the next 10 years.

“As part of the council’s digital transformation agenda, making sure we have state-of-the-art technology so that our residents get the most out of their council services is vitally important.”

Over the past decade, community organisations such as Everything Human Rights, Boxing for Better, Wigan Youth Zone, Leigh Youth Hub and various sports clubs have received donations from the IT provider.

This includes a technology fund worth £50k to help groups boost their connectivity and make it easier for them to access advice and support.

Meanwhile, monthly donations are created via the partnership’s self-service agreement.

Chief executive officer at Agilisys Andrew Mindenhall said: “We are confident that this partnership will set a new benchmark for excellence in public service delivery.

“Our focus is on responsibly using cutting-edge technologies to create the best possible experience for residents accessing the council’s services with cyber-security and efficient delivery at the forefront.