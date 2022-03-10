Charities urged to sign up to Wigan Rotary Club's annual community day

The summer event is held in Wigan town centre and is a forum for local charities who can set up stalls selling goods, promoting their work and signing up new members.This year it takes place on Saturday, July 9.A Wigan Rotary spokesperson said: “Every participating group will be allocated a frontage on Standishgate or Market Place to erect a table and/or gazebo and make the most of this fantastic opportunity.

“The Community Day gives voluntary and community organisations the showcase to present the fantastic work they are doing in our local communities.“To attract the public and create a great atmosphere there will be music groups and talent from the local community entertaining all day on the big stage.”More details and the booking form can be found on Wigan Rotary Club’s website www.wiganrotary.co.uk or for more information ring 07813 471000 or email [email protected]