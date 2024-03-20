Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Step onto the red carpet and into the Big Top as Gandeys Circus, the unparalleled maestro of spectacular circus entertainment, unveils the 2024 Hollywood Spectacular! to the UK! Brace yourselves for a seamless blend of circus magic with the glittering glamour of Hollywood.

Leading the charge is the charismatic Joel Hatton, reprising his role as Ring Master, and the welcome return of the master of modern humour, Bippo The Clown!

This is a show that demands your attention – a rollercoaster of madness that promises to captivate the entire family. From crazy comedy to the graceful acrobatics of the flying trapeze, every moment is a spectacle.

Thrill-seekers, prepare for heart-pounding entertainment with gravity-defying roller skating, edge-of-your-seat feats on the Double Space Wheel, and the adrenaline-fueled Motorbikes in the Globe – this show truly has it all! a full-scale production featuring dazzling choreography and show-stopping numbers that rival the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

The show is taking place from Wednesday March 20 to Sunday March 24 near Greyhound roundabout in Leigh – and the organisers, through Wigan Today are offering four free tickets for this weekend.

Tickets start from £9.99 but you could be going there for free by correctly answering the following question: What is the Ring Master’s name?