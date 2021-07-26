COMPETITION: Win tickets to a retro fun day at Chester Racecourse this weekend

Youngsters enjoy the event

The venue will be rewinding the clock to the 1970s, 80s and 90s for a special retro-themed event.

Taking place on Sunday at the Roodee, it will be the racecourse’s first event after the final phase of lockdown restrictions were lifted, paving the way for increased capacity.

For one day only, the site will undergo a retro transformation to welcome families of all ages to activities such as a roller disco, reality arcade games, make and do workshop, retro silent disco tours and kids’ tattoo artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Face painting will be among the many attractions

To make things extra special, Chester Racecourse has partnered with publication ParentFolk, which will bring its own brand of effortlessly cool, curated activities to the event and make the whole day an Insta-worthy experience.

Tickets are now on sale for £12 per adult, with children entering for free. All activities are included within admission price for a day packed full of family fun.

The event will also include an inflatable play zone, sports day area, giant garden games and DJ with boombox and dance floor.

And, for those looking to turn back the clock, there will be a 1980s Bowie face painting station, as well as a Silent Adventure 1980s-themed choreographed dancing tour around the site.

Andrew Morris, director of racing at Chester Racecourse, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to invite so many visitors back to what will be an incredible day, packed full of fun and activities for families of all ages and sizes.

“Covid-safe measures will be in place, including sanitiser stations across the course, to ensure all of our guests’ safety and comfort.

“With something for absolutely everyone, it’s the perfect introduction back into socialisation, and what a day we have planned! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable community event of the summer.”

For further information, visit www.chester-races.com/racing/fixtures/family-funday-2021/

For the chance to win a pair of family tickets to the fun day, tell us which decade people will be transported back to when they join the dancing tour at the fun day.

Emails with the answer, along with your name and address, should be sent to [email protected] before 5pm on Thursday, July 29.