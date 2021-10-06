Competition winner swaps his golf buggy for car worth £50k

Christian Williams presents the prizes to Ken Fitzgibbon

Ken Fitzgibbon, 62, who lives in Skelmersdale, was in the middle of a shift on the golf course when he discovered he had been named as this week's midweek car competition winner by online competitions company BOTB.

BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up to tell him he had won the car.

Ken said: "I don’t believe it. It was like Christmas when I realised Christian was coming to see me."

Ken, who paid £1.50 for a ticket to enter the competition, said it was a dream come true after playing BOTB since the early 2000s.

He said: "Time after time people have told me to give up but I didn’t, and now they’re all signing up."

The father-of-three and grandfather-of-six revealed he’s never owned a brand new car before.

But the surprise wasn’t finished there as Christian went on to reveal £15,000 in cash waiting for him in the boot.

“It’s a huge amount of money,” Ken said. “I think it will go towards house improvements and the kids and grandkids. Thank you so much BOTB!”

Christian said: “I love my job getting to surprise the lucky BOTB winners each week and this week was no different when we got to go to Liverpool to meet Ken. He played for a fantastic prize and I’m super excited for him to get behind the wheel."