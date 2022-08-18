Concerns for wildlife as more 'destructive' American mink are seen in Wigan's waterways

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The creatures have been seen in several areas in the borough, including near Martland Mill and at Scotman’s Flash.

But the mink is not native to the UK and has been described as “destructive” and a “threat to local wildlife”.

Mink spotted at New Springs earlier this year

They first arrived in Britain in 1929 in commercial fur farms, and following escapes and deliberate releases, they were reported to be breeding in the wild in 1956.

At present it is virtually impossible to estimate the mink population in the UK.

A spokesman for Your River, The River Douglas said: “These animals are a threat to local wildlife and two duck nests have been cleared out around Wingates Road, with mink likely the culprits.

"They pose a threat to our wildlife here in Wigan due to their hunting ability and water voles are particularly at risk.”

The voracious hunters have only been officially reported in the borough five times in the last four or five years, with one possibility being that they have been mistaken for otters on other occasions.

Sightings can be reported to the Greater Manchester Ecology Unit at gmlrc.org/wildlife_recording/simple/

Reports must include a description of the location, along with the date and time, and how many if a group is seen.