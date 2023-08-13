Concerns grow for man missing from Wigan
Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Wigan
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST
The man – named only as Umad by police – was last seen leaving the Britannia Hotel in Standish at 8pm on Thursday (August 10).
Umad is described as a black man, around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with short black hair.
The 20-year-old was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey jumper and no shoes.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Umad and want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Umad's whereabouts should contact police on 0161 8561032 quoting missing reference MSP/06LL/0002067/23.