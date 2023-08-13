The man – named only as Umad by police – was last seen leaving the Britannia Hotel in Standish at 8pm on Thursday (August 10).

Umad is described as a black man, around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with short black hair.

The 20-year-old was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey jumper and no shoes.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Umad and want to make sure he is safe and well.