Concerns grow for missing Wigan pensioner

By Sian Jones
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Wigan police have issued an appeal to find a missing pensioner.

The man known only as Bernard was last seen in Lowton at around 9.50am this morning (Wednesday November 20).

The 79-year-old is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins, of medium build with grey hair.

Bernard

He was last seen wearing a hat with fur on the sides, a dark blue waterproof coat, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Bernard’s whereabouts should contact police on on 101, quoting log 884 of 20/11/2024.

