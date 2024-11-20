Concerns grow for missing Wigan pensioner
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wigan police have issued an appeal to find a missing pensioner.
The man known only as Bernard was last seen in Lowton at around 9.50am this morning (Wednesday November 20).
The 79-year-old is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins, of medium build with grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a hat with fur on the sides, a dark blue waterproof coat, black trousers and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Bernard’s whereabouts should contact police on on 101, quoting log 884 of 20/11/2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.