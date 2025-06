Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing teenager with links to Wigan

Shanae was last seen on Broadstone Road, North Reddish at 5.20pm on Friday.

The 14-year-old is described as being 5ft 5in, of slim build, with black hair which is worn down and has been straightened.

She was last seen wearing a grey gym set, a black puffer jacket and black trainers and was carrying a brown clutch bag.

Police believe she has links to Trafford, Wigan, Bury and Rochdale.

Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.

If you have any information regarding Shanae’s whereabouts, please call police on 101.