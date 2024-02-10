Concerns grow for welfare of missing Wigan teenager
Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing Wigan teenager.
Alice was last seen on Rose Avenue in Wigan at 7.35am on Friday (February 9).
The 13-year-old is described as white female, of medium build with curly blonde hair with black glasses.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy cardigan, white shirt, long grey coat and carrying a grey bag.
Officers want to make sure she is safe and well.
If you have any information regarding Alice’s whereabouts, please call GMP on 101 – quoting MSP/06LL/0000338/2024.