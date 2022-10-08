Concerns grow for woman who was last seen in Wigan
Police have issued an urgent appeal to help trace a woman who was last seen in Wigan.
By Holly Pritchard
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 4:24 pm
Dana, 40, from Bolton was reported as being last seen on Dobson Park Way, in Ince, on October 3 at around 2.45pm.
She is described as being a white, Eastern European woman of medium build, with long dark hair. It is also understood she speaks little English.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police, said: “Dana was last seen at a store on Dobson Park Way in the Ince area of Wigan on Monday October 3.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her and want to make sure she is safe and well.”
Police urge anyone with information about Dana’s whereabouts to contact the force immediately on 0161 856 5748.