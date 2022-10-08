Dana, 40, from Bolton was reported as being last seen on Dobson Park Way, in Ince, on October 3 at around 2.45pm.

She is described as being a white, Eastern European woman of medium build, with long dark hair. It is also understood she speaks little English.

Dana, 40, has been missing for almost a week.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police, said: “Dana was last seen at a store on Dobson Park Way in the Ince area of Wigan on Monday October 3.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her and want to make sure she is safe and well.”