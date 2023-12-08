Concerts, markets, films, fairs and panto: things to do in and around Wigan between now and Christmas

Here is a festive line-up of events taking place in and around the Wigan borough in the run-up to Christmas that can be enjoyed with friends and family.

St Luke’s Church in Orrell is hosting its annual Christmas Markets on Saturday December 9.

From 10am until 3pm, the area will be awash with festive sights and sounds and visitors will have the chance to browse 50 stalls. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Santa in his grotto.

Highfield Community Hall is also kicking off its festive season in style with traditional Christmas markets on Saturday December 9 from 11am.

There are plenty of events taking place throughout December in Wigan

A fantastic array of gift stalls, food and drink, face painting and much more have been promised.

Billinge Christmas Market will also be held on Saturday December 9 and return for the third year, running from noon until 4pm at The Masons Arms.

Live music will continue until 6pm following performances from a brass band and carol singers.

Polar Express and Die Hard are two films set to be shown at Leigh Film Factory

Haydock Hedgehog Helpers Rescue and Reach Sled Dog rescue will also be in attendance.

Food will be provided by Rolando’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Gracious Grub plant-based food.

Limited parking is available at the location so walking and public transport is encouraged.

Those looking to volunteer on the day as well as anyone wanting more information about the market can get in touch with Stephanie at [email protected].

Between 4pm and 6pm, Wigan and Leigh Hospice will host a Santa’s Grotto at the hospice on Kildare Street, there is ample free parking and entry costs £2 per person.

Wigan Choral society will host a Christmas concert on December 9 from 7.30pm at St Michael’s and All Angels Church, Duke Street.

Tickets are £10 per person and available on the door, for more information contact [email protected]

A free-to-attend Christmas Fair will be held at Wigan Youth Zone featuring a variety of stalls on Sunday December 10 11am to 3pm.

Lots of treats will be available along with a Santa’s Grotto, tombola and various activities.

Haigh Hall Woodland Park will host its free children’s Christmas Cracker on Sunday December 10 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

There will be live music from Lancashire Youth Brass Band as well as a Christmas choir and children’s entertainment.

Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral Choir will perform Britten’s masterpiece A Ceremony of Carols at St John’s RC Church, Standishgate, at 5.45pm on Sunday December 10. All are welcome.

The final Christmas Sip and Paint hosted to the public will take place at The Wiend bar on Wednesday December 13 from 6pm to 8pm.

Individuals will be given a Christmas shape to paint however they wish, and be provided with a mince pie to get into the festive mood. Sessions cost £8 and a £5 deposit is required upon booking.

Wigan Little Theatre is continuing to stage its panto Jack and Jill until Saturday December 16. Tickets are limited and available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-little-theatre-box-office/jack-jill/e-rkqyqm.

Bingo meets musicals on Saturday December 16 as Buzz Bingo on Crompton Street, Wigan, hosts Boogie Bingo!

Starting at 6.15pm, get ready to sing, dance and dab the night away!

Tickets are available at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Wigan/Buzz-Bingo-Wigan-Town/Boogie-Bingo-Live-The-Musicals---Wigan-161223/36685530/?sktag=13086.

Also on December 16, Fatbird on Wallgate will host a Christmas Party with The Review and Jake Irving. This is one of many events taking place at the venue throughout December.

For more information on this and future events, visit the Fatbird facebook page.

Phill Shotton will make his second appearance as part of the Pocket Jazz series at the Bailiff Bar, The Old Courts, Crawford Street. on Thursday December 22 from 7.30pm. The event is free to attend and will be the final concert of 2023 at the venue.