The local authority has appointed Caddick Construction to deliver the four-storey development at the Railway Arches on Chapel Street in Leigh.

The affordable social housing scheme will consist of 36 one-bedroomed and four two-bedroomed homes, with on-site car and cycle parking bays as well as electric vehicle charging points for residents.

The Design and Build contract include superstructure works, service infrastructure, roads and drainage, as well as attractive landscaping features.

An artist's impression of what the apartments will look like

Ian Threadold, managing director at Caddick Construction (NW) Ltd, said: “We are using the team’s extensive experience to deliver this apartment development on behalf of Wigan Borough Council.

"The site is close to Leigh town centre and has lots of infrastructure challenges due to its former uses.

"It sits within the Conservation Area and is architecturally well-detailed, so it will be a striking building which stands proud in this area of Leigh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its commitment to the local economy, Caddick Construction will create jobs, work placements and training and development opportunities through apprenticeships and traineeships.

Dave Finch, from Wigan Borough Council, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Caddick Construction on the redevelopment of the Railway Arches site in Leigh.

"The apartments will be well-sited to provide good quality, affordable homes.

"They are within an easy walk of Leigh town centre and key public transport routes to Manchester and Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will provide a great solution for helping younger people access affordable housing close to jobs.”

Wigan Council will own and run what it has called these "high-quality" homes that will meet local demand.

The scheme has been designed with sustainability in mind with "high levels of energy efficiency and natural light to minimise energy costs and reduce fuel poverty."

The site off Queen Street and Spinning Jenny Way is currently used as a public car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development had been previously scheduled to be completed in March 2023 but is now set to complete in the spring of 2024.