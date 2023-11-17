Coronation Street star swaps cobbles for Wigan animal rescue as she adopts hens
Actor Jodie Prenger, who plays Coronation Street barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth, has adopted five hens from Amberswood-based Lucky Hens Rescue.
And it is not the first time she has visited the centre to save birds which would otherwise have been killed.
A post on Lucky Hens’ Facebook page said: “Corrie’s very own barmaid Jodie Prenger, aka Glenda Shuttleworth, Lucky Hens’ ambassador, has returned to rescue more hens.
"Jodie, animal lover, who also has rescued cows at her farm, adopted five from this latest rescue.”
She follows in the footsteps of another famous face – Happy Mondays and Celebrity Googlebox star Shaun Ryder – who rescued hens in 2020.
Jodie’s visit came as volunteers at Lucky Hens try to find new homes for thousands of birds before Christmas, so they can become much-loved pets rather than being killed.