Councillors support Wigan teens hoping to get first step on career ladder

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, visited members of the Get Ready For Work scheme at Sunshine House in Scholes, which hopes to help teenagers get a first toe on the career ladder.

Centre manager Liz Heaton said young people were given the opportunity to get work experience and see what it is like to work.

Councillors David Molyneux and Chris Ready, seated, at Sunshine House

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Their ages are 15 to 17 years old and all come from the local area. They are an amazing, amazing group and they have all done so well.”

Coun Molyneux said everyone in Wigan deserved a chance to have a taste of work and described the project as “a real partner approach with the volunteers and centre staff and local councillors”.