Council's pothole pledge for busy Standish road
The issues on School Lane at Standish were flagged up to the local authority by local councillor and borough first citizen Coun Debbie Parkinson.
A social media post from residents’ group Standish Voice read: “Potholes at Standish crossroads will be given a quick fix after complaints.
"The holes near Spar are set to be filled in emergency repairs after Standish councillor Debbie Parkinson alerted Wigan Council to the problems.
"Individuals also contacted the council about the worsening problem.
"The council has now contacted Coun Parkinson to say the minor repair work will be done ahead of its planned maintenance programme.”
Inevitably the post led to several residents then asking for further repairs in the area.
A considerable number of roads in the Wigan area have deteriorated in recent months after a wet winter.
