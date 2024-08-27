Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of runners will be on the start line of this weekend’s Wigan 10k, which is set to be the biggest for years.

Registration for the 12th annual event on Sunday, September 1 had to close early, after all 2,900 places were snapped up by the end of last week.

It is expected to be the biggest Wigan 10k in recent years, far surpassing the 1,900 people who signed up for last year’s race.

In fact, it is set to be the highest turnout for the race since 2017, when there were more than 3,000 participants.

It is hoped the event will raise thousands of pounds for organising charity Joining Jack, which was set up by former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex and funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

A post on Wigan 10k’s Facebook page said: “2900 awesome runners have signed up for the terrific 12th HW Moon Toyota Wigan 10k for Joining Jack which means we have reached capacity and we are now sold out! Well done record breakers!

"We are so excited to see everyone at the start line, it’s going to be a very busy Mesnes Park! If you’re not running come and join the party and cheer on our runners, there is food and entertainment so that you can all celebrate a successful run together.”

The start of last year's Wigan 10k at Mesnes Park

The race begins at 10am at Mesnes Park and heads along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane to The Brick Community Stadium, before heading back to the park.

A team of pacers will be running to help people aiming for specific finishing times, in five-minute intervals from 40 to 75 minutes.

Everyone will be given a medal featuring the newly-named stadium as they cross the finish line.

It will be followed at 12.30pm by the popular family mile, which is open to people of all ages and gives children a chance to earn their own medal.

Registration costs £5 for the family mile. Parents, grandparents and other carers can take part for free if accompanying a child but will not receive a medal.

To take part or find out more, go to www.wigan10k.co.uk.