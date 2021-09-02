Countdown to long-awaited return of Wigan 10k

The Wigan 10k was last held in 2019 due to the pandemic

The wait is almost over as the ninth annual Wigan 10k will take place on Sunday, with a 5k race and family mile held on the same day.

It will be the first running event held by charity Joining Jack since the 2019 Wigan 10k, the pandemic having forced the scrapping of subsequent plans.

And organisers are looking forward to welcoming their 20,000th 10k finisher across the line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race director Matt Johnson, whose nephew Jack Johnson is the inspiration for Joining Jack, said: “After the uncertainty of the last 18 months, it’s really good to see people still want to support our event and Joining Jack.”

Participants will gather at the start line on Market Street ready for the 10k’s start at 10am. They will be joined by runners doing the Wigan 5k, as organisers decided to move it from its new Saturday slot due to low numbers.

Keeping up with tradition, the 2,000 participants will do the Joining Jack salute at the start line before Jack counts down to the race. He will then get in his power chair to tackle the 6.2-mile course alongside runners and walkers.

The participants will head out of the town centre along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane, with the 10k runners continuing to DW Stadium, before everyone returns via Mesnes Park.

Motorists are advised that roads on the route will be closed on Sunday morning.

Everyone who finishes will receive a medal designed especially for the event.

The races will be followed at 12.30pm by the popular family mile, which offers a chance for young and old to come together and get active.

Proceeds from the events will help to fund research into muscle-wasting condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Many runners will also be raising money for causes close to their hearts, including a team supporting Daffodils Dreams, which helps disadvantaged children and families in the borough.