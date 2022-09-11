Less than 48 hours after the monarch’s death, a knitted post-box topper was seen outside Standish post office, on Pole Street, Standish.

Fittingly, most of the topper was black, but it did feature a knitted figure resembling the Queen and red pom-poms.

The creative tribute has appeared outside Standish post office

