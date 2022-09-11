Creative tribute to the Queen appears outside post office in Wigan
Talented knitters made swift work of a special tribute to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:55 am
Less than 48 hours after the monarch’s death, a knitted post-box topper was seen outside Standish post office, on Pole Street, Standish.
Fittingly, most of the topper was black, but it did feature a knitted figure resembling the Queen and red pom-poms.
It is not known who created the tribute, which is already catching the attention of passers-by and reminding people of the dedication of the Queen.