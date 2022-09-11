News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Creative tribute to the Queen appears outside post office in Wigan

Talented knitters made swift work of a special tribute to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:55 am

Less than 48 hours after the monarch’s death, a knitted post-box topper was seen outside Standish post office, on Pole Street, Standish.

Read More

Read More
Wigan great-grandmother with large collection of memorabilia shares her sadness ...

Fittingly, most of the topper was black, but it did feature a knitted figure resembling the Queen and red pom-poms.

The creative tribute has appeared outside Standish post office

Most Popular

It is not known who created the tribute, which is already catching the attention of passers-by and reminding people of the dedication of the Queen.

QueenElizabeth IIWiganStandish