Wigan great-grandmother with large collection of memorabilia shares her sadness at death of the Queen

Jean Topping has a huge collection of royal memorabilia, including lots of mugs from across the Queen’s 70-year reign.

She remembered celebrating the Queen’s coronation in 1953 as a teenager and threw a party earlier this year to celebrate Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee.

She shared her thoughts on hearing the news of the monarch’s death which marked the end of an era.

Jean Topping

Jean, who lives in the Orrell, spoke of her shock and grief at hearing that Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died on Thursday.

Jean, 88, said: “I had the news on all day. I was really upset about it, it was awful, heartbreaking. I was holding my breath when I heard about it.

“She was a good queen. Everybody liked her. She kept on to the last. I watched on the telly when she was with the new prime minister and I thought how well she had done.

“When I was in the paper for the platinum jubilee my daughter had it printed and it was on the dining room door. I only took it off yesterday, I don’t know what made me do that.”

Jean, who has five children, 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spoke of how she identified with the Queen as a mother and a grandmother.

She said: “She’s got children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren like I have. She was a very nice lady. She was very happy with Prince Philip, she met him, got married and they had a nice family.

“I remember seeing her on the telly with her family at the seaside, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, like an ordinary mother would do. I think she was a very good mother, looked after her children and enjoyed herself with them.

“She had a title but she was a proper mother to them.