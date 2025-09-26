A Wigan man who has faced barrages of hate and slanderous slurs because he likes to dress as a woman has bravely hit back at his tormentors.

Aaron Stephenson has lived in the area for years and describes himself as “cross-dressing transfeminine” but not at the expense of his heterosexuality.

While many people have been accepting, there are others whose scorn knows no depths against the 38-year-old who is autistic and has mental health issues.

And those who simply make up horrendously and bafflingly false claims against him, namely that he is a paedophile.

Aaron Stephenson refers to himself as a cross-dressing transfeminine which is not at the expense of his heterosexuality.

Aaron was inspired to come forward after reading an article written for Wigan Today by a local gay man, published in June, about the prejudice he has faced over the years, including being beaten up in the town centre during the Boxing Night revelries.

This is Aaron’s story:

“Go home!” “I am home!”

“Weirdo, faggot, pervert, tran” and, among other things, “Paedo!” (or nonce).

Aaron Stephenson

Allow me to introduce myself to you through me: not through the lens of the slanderous, hateful gossip or false rumours of others.

I’m a crossdressing male. Not a perv.

I’m transfeminine but not at the expense of my heterosexuality.

I’m a British-born citizen. I was born in Liverpool. Yes, my father was Greek, but so was the King of England’s father.

My mother is from Sussex; she is British, and yes, I have spent 10 years in Greece, as my father took the family there for a while.

But what difference does that make to my "Britishness?” If someone spends 10 years in prison, does that make him originally from Dystopia?

Not that I have to justify myself to anyone.

Of course, it’s not like the entire townspeople are participants in this witch-hunt campaign of hate, but many will have been grossly misinformed by the rumours that have been spread about me, and so the sad fact is that whether I want to apply for a job, make friends or romantic relations, it's guaranteed to fail because people are more likely to trust and believe the rumours from those close to them then they are the facts from me. If they’d even bother to ask me.

Sadly, and thankfully, this is not explicitly about Wiganers.

Thankfully, because this means it’s not unique to Wigan, or a staple of Wigan people’s identity. And sadly, because it is actually a much wider problem, across the free world in western society.

There is no point finger-pointing any other countries here since they make their stance clear from the start. We, in western democracies, claim to be a “safe haven” for my type.

This then leaves you in a “stuck” position. You're afraid to even blink an eye or twitch a muscle, as far as engaging in the public is concerned.

It is a modern day witch hunt and those involved in this hate campaign need to falsely describe me as a paedophile in order to justify their abhorrent actions towards me, since such allegations cause alarm, and people won’t wait to check the facts.

Now, whenever I’m out cycling, walking or otherwise, it doesn’t go without getting the transphobic laughter, vulgarity or looks of disgust, even when I’m dressed normally.

We’ve already established that it is not every single person in town who is actively involved in this hate campaign, even though there is a “surplus” of people who may be "nobly corrupt” so to speak.

Those who are unintentionally involved because of what they've heard through the grapevine. My local postmen fall under that category for sure, sadly!

So who are these people then? The criminal class, certain religious groups who are more extreme about their views than not (not all of them) and of course the mere transphobes, homophobes etc whose political views align with those of Adolf Hitler. Extreme right wingers, fascists.

As far as the last of these are concerned, they make me laugh.

They think being patriotic is about discriminating and judging others for things they themselves are more than likely guilty of.

You wanna be patriotic? Respect the law of your country! Never mind those little cotton flags. Criminals often resort to patriotism and hiding behind the nation's flag pole to divert attention away from their own criminal activities.

Well, let's get biblical for a minute, then we’ll get historical, then factual.

In the Bible, it is written: “judge not lest ye be judged!” So why, for those of you who say you are Christians, do you pay attention to the speck in mine eye, whilst paying no attention to the log in your own mouths?

Nicodemous said: “It is written in our laws that we must hear FIRST from the individual before condemning them.”

So for those of you who make a living through ill-gotten means – maybe your possessions were acquired by five-finger discount – judge me not and you will not be judged by me! Do unto me as you’ll have me do unto you! Respect me and I will respect you! Show me compassion and I’ll show you compassion! We all sin.

History now. Do you know what your beloved forefather heroes were fighting for, or against for that matter, in World War Two?

They were fighting FOR the likes of MY rights among others. Freedom.

Your behaviour takes away from my freedom. It is the complete opposite of what your forefathers fought for. In fact, they fought AGAINST your behaviour.

They’d be livid today if they were told: “do us a favour, get yourself a pair of trousers before getting on that plane!” They’re stewing in their graves.

And now, the facts. Whilst there are plenty of laws against: theft, drug-dealing, hate crimes, stalking and slander etc, there are no laws against cross-dressing. No matter how raunchy it may seem!

(Fun fact: when I’m wearing only a T-dress, I am still wearing more than the topless man in summer!)

In our democracy, we have equality laws. If it were illegal for men to expose their buttocks, or to dress in the clothes that I do, it would be for women and girls too.

And they more than likely not be avilable to purchase legally from any legal retail outlet.

But since we know that is not illegal for women and girls, then neither is it for men and boys… assuming they want to. Nobody is forcing anyone to do so.

Paedophiles don’t have a dress code.

In fact, they are far more likely to look like some of the men reading this now: dressed in normal, mundane chavy attire, working class, tax-paying local, British citizens and many others were even faithful.

And yet, they have more leeway than me.

Nobody is stalking, harassing or slandering them.

Meanwhile someone who’s not even guilty of any crime is being unjustifiably punished just because they don't like me for who I am.

And I'm not forcing anyone to look.

You can always avert your gaze.

I'm not seeking or waiting for your opinion or your "okay.” I don't need it. As long as I'm not breaking any laws, then I’ll thank you to do one and beat it!

Leave me alone and I will leave you alone.

For as long as what I do is within the merits of the law, I can live the way I want, do what I want, go where I want, when I want and how I want.

No-one can say anything. You are not the law.

If, however, you think that I have broken any laws (I’m not perfect, I do make mistakes), call the law, Instead of harassing me.

Before hanging flags around dangerously and illegally or befouling them on the streets where they get run over by motorists, make sure you know 100 per cent what that flag stands for and then, you will become better patriots.

And when you stop harassing, discriminating, hating or stigmatising me, or people like me, you will become better people, which in turn will make the community better and the country better.