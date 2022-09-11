Crowds gather in Wigan town centre to hear formal proclamation announcing new king
The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III has been officially announced in Wigan.
Dignitaries and members of the public gathered on Believe Square on Sunday afternoon for the formal proclamation of the new sovereign.
After an introduction by the Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan, the proclamation was made by Wigan’s deputy mayor Coun Kevin Anderson.
His speech ended with the words “God Save The King”, which were repeated by everyone in attendance, before they sang the newly-worded National Anthem.
There were then three cheers for the new king, before the short ceremony came to an end.
The tradition of the proclamation, dating back hundreds of years, sees official announcements made in towns and cities across the country.
It follows the formal proclamation of King Charles III at an Accession Council ceremony yesterday, where he was confirmed as the nation’s new monarch.