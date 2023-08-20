CT scans to replace post-mortem examinations after deaths of Wigan residents

Manchester West Coroner’s Service – which covers Wigan, Bolton and Salford – currently requests post-mortem examinations to identify the cause of death for 46 per cent of cases.

But with this expected to increase and a falling number of pathologists, families face longer waits to find out how their loved ones died and begin preparations for a funeral.

Bodies could be put through a CT scanner in future to help ease the burden on a dwindling number of pathologists

The service is proposing to use CT scans to reduce the need for post-mortem examinations, which would allow a cause of death to be established within 48 hours.

This would allow bodies to be released to families more quickly, which is particularly important in certain religions.

A Bolton Council report highlighted a drop in the number of pathologists was contributing to the delays, with senior coroner Timothy Brennand concerned that “when the winter months arrive there will be an inability to cope with the numbers of deaths requiring a post-mortem”.

The delays caused “anxiety and distress” for the bereaved, as well as increased body storage costs for the coronial service.

The report said: “Currently where a death is referred to HM Coroner and the cause of death cannot be determined, a coroner will authorise a post-mortem examination to be undertaken to try and identify the medical cause of death.

"This option is becoming more problematic as the number of pathologists trained to undertake these post-mortems is reducing rapidly since the Royal College of Pathologists removed the requirement for all medical students and clinicians to be trained in this area of work.

"In 2015, the Manchester West jurisdiction was able to call upon the services of 15 pathologists based at either Salford Royal Hospital, Royal Albert Edward Infirmary and Royal Bolton Hospital. Currently that number is eight and will reduce by 2024 to six.”

Examinations using CT scanners could be in use in the area by the end of the year and would be a wrap-around service, which includes transporting the body, doing all parts of the CT post-mortem examination and obtaining histological and toxicological samples.