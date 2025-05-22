Culture Secretary calls for knighthood for Wigan Warriors legend

By Sian Jones
Published 22nd May 2025, 04:55 BST
Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has called for a Wigan Warriors legend to be the first rugby league player to earn a knighthood.

No one in the sport has received the honour despite the work they have done on and off the pitch.

The Wigan MP has called on that statistic to change, naming Billy Boston as one of the candidates.

She made that point during her appearance on The Bench Podcast with Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin, highlighting the lack of recognition at the highest level for individuals within our sport "absolutely has to change.”

Lisa Nandy says the statistic "absolutely has to change"

She said: “When we talk about rugby league, lots of people have said, rightly, that nobody from rugby league has ever been given a knighthood. Ever. Why is that?

“That’s the sort of thing that, in my views, absolutely has to change.”

Jon Wilkin then asked who should become the first Sir.

Ms Nandy added: “Well, who would it be? Come on.

Lisa Nandy has backed calls for Billy Boston to receive a knighthood

“The greatest rugby league player of all time. His name begins with Billy and ends with Boston.”

When it was suggested to her that the title of "greatest rugby league player of all time" was a "subjective thing," the Wigan MP responded: “Not here, it’s not.”

It comes after councillors in the ward where he lives drew up a petition for him to receive the honour.

Boston, who was born in Wales, scored 478 tries in 487 matches for the Cherry and Whites after making the rugby switch from union to league in 1953.

The 90-year-old revealed in 2016 he had been living with vascular dementia.

A Hawkley Hall resident, he has already been appointed an MBE.

Worsley Mesnes councillors, led by Helen O’Neill said: “We created this online petition to call for a knighthood for Billy Boston, a true legend of Rugby League.

"Even after his playing career ended, Billy has tirelessly advocated for the game and dedicated himself to supporting local clubs and charities well into his nineties.

"His unwavering commitment to the sport and community deserves to be recognised with the highest honor. It's time we show our appreciation for his exceptional contributions and remarkable legacy."

