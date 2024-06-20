Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An annual charity bike ride in honour of a brave Wigan schoolboy is set to be especially poignant this year.

For it is a decade since Olly Johnson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2014, just before his third birthday.

He received chemotherapy every day for three years, taking it as medication at home and going to hospital every two weeks.

Ten years later, the Cansfield High School pupil is doing well and while he needs an operation where his Hickman line was fitted, it is hoped he will be discharged from Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital this year.

Olly Johnson, centre, cheers on the cyclists as they set off for last year's ride

A charity bike ride was first held to mark the end of Olly’s treatment and it will take place for the seventh time on Saturday, June 29.

A team of fund-raisers will cycle along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal from Southport to the Bucks Head in Abram, stopping at pubs along the way for refreshments and to collect donations.

They will be hoping for better weather than last year’s ride, when rain throughout the day left the cyclists soaking wet.

Joining this year’s event will be Ian and Jane Cubbin, from Swinley, whose son Josh was treated for Burkitt’s lymphoma at the same time as Olly.

They will be raising money for Kidscan, a charity which funds research into childhood cancers and treatments.

Olly, who lives in Abram, is a patient ambassador for Kidscan and previous rides have raised thousands of pounds for the charity, as well as ward 84 at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.