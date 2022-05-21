Cyclists get in the saddle as Wigan Bike Ride organisers target £150k for charity

Preparations are being made for the popular cycling challenge, which will start at Mesnes Park in Wigan on Sunday, June 19.

It raises money for Joining Jack, the charity set up by former Wigan Warriors star Andy Johnson and his wife Alex in honour of their son Jack, after he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crossing the start line at last year's Wigan Bike Ride

All proceeds will go to the charity to help pay for research and it is hoped fund-raising from the event will reach a key milestone.

A Wigan Bike Ride spokesman said: “We are delighted to have been able to raise just over £125,000 for Team JJ since our inaugural event back in 2017 and we would love to get close to £150,000 this summer.

"Did you know that all your registration fees go direct to Team JJ to help fund research into the muscle-wasting condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy to help all boys living with this horrible disease? So, simply by signing up, you are already making a difference.”

Cyclists can also choose to collect sponsorship for Joining Jack when they take part in the ride, though this is not mandatory.

The main ride at the popular event starts at 9.30am and covers 50 miles, with participants able to choose between a “hardcore” and flatter “highway” route when they register.

There will be five-mile ride for all the family starting at 9.45am, which has no age restrictions and takes place on closed roads in Wigan.

A virtual option is available for cyclists who cannot attend on the day, do not meet the age criteria or do not want to complete the 50 miles in one ride.

Participants can choose whether to buy a Joining Jack cycling jersey when they register and everyone who finishes the rides will receive a medal.

Mesnes Park will be a hive of activity, with members of Wigan Wheelers and Triathlon Club providing advice and support, and stalls selling food and drinks.