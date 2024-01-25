Dad-of-two described as 'beautiful soul' tragically killed after motorbike crash in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latham Darren Howarth was fatally injured after the bike lost control and hit a fence post on Hall Lane in Aspull on Saturday (January 20).

His 16-year-old brother who he was riding with suffered minor injuries.

The 27-year-old from Tyldesely who is one of 11 children leaves behind his devastated family, girlfriend Amber, two-year-old Ariella and their unborn son.

Latham Howarth with his daughter and girlfriend

A Gofundme page has been set up to help his children.

It said: “Where do we begin this short story, this beautiful soul, second eldest, one of 11 children.

"Life hasn’t been easy at all for any of his family but just as things was looking up the worst has happened.

“A happy day out with his friends and brother on his motorbike turned into a freak accident.

"Brute force through his body armour caused severe internal bleeding in his organs claiming his precious 27 year old life.

“Leaving behind his devastated family, girlfriend, child and unborn baby.

“We would be very grateful if you could donate any amount for the future of his children.

"A small amount goes a long way and I promise he will look down smiling thanking you for it.

“Life is precious, never forget to say I love you. Goodbye Latham Darren Howarth, until we meet again.”

Tributes have also been flooding in on Facebook.

Latham’s girlfriend Amber said: “If love could of saved you , you would have lived forever my boy.

“Oh Latham what are we going to do?

“I need you, your babies need you, your family needs you!

“Our boy is due in two months, how am I going to do this without you.

"I will always remind our babies of you, they will never forget you I promise.

“One of a kind, Forever 27.

“Until we meet again, I love you Latham .

“How has this happened, all I’m left with is your two beautiful babies and a locket of your hair.

“I can’t breath, I can’t speak, I have nothing but I know I need to stay strong and that’s what you would have wanted so I will try my very best to make you proud.

“Sleep tight my love.”

Taya Eve said: “Finding it hard to write this

“If anyone who should be walking on this planet today it should be you Latham Howarth

“Your kind hearted soul will always be remembered not just by your family by everyone you was the life of the party.

“To never see your smiley face walk through that front door again is breaking me, my shoulder to cry on the only one who understood me I feel like I have had my heart ripped right out of my chest.

“I will love you forever & always this still doesn’t feel real, I feel like its all a bad nightmare.

“Forever 27 RIP you beautiful soul, I don’t know how I’m ever going to recover from this.”