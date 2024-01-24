Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, in Leigh, saw a seven per cent increase in footfall and a total of three million shoppers visit throughout 2023, all while having a 93 per cent occupancy level.

During the week leading up to Christmas alone, almost 80,000 shoppers visited the centre and enjoyed a free festive programme including entertainment, Santa visits and carol singing performances. Charity gift-wrapping services for Compassion in Action raised over £100 for the charity and decorations at Spinning Gate.

The centre also achieved its sixth Green Champion Award and became Green Champions under the auspices of The Green Organisation. The team has worked alongside its waste management partner, B&M Waste Services to cut the total volume of waste produced by the site by 71 per cent since 2017, a reduction of 31,110kg of waste, with just two vacant stores within the centre.

And the centre implemented numerous recycling initiatives to contribute to this latest green achievement with a total of 10,104 items recycled: an increase of 10 per cent on the previous year. Items included diaries, mobile phone cases, plastic bags, pens, yankee candles, storage units and facemasks.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: "We are delighted about the centre achievements made in 2023.

"Our centre team work incredibly hard to ensure our standards are maintained and delivered to a high level, to ensure we provide a warm welcome and excellent customer service to each and everyone of our shoppers visiting us. The team also work tirelessly to ensure our recycling is maximised, minimising waste whilst helping to support our charities and the local community too.

“We are all looking forward to a brilliant new year in 2024.