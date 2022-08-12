Dad set to embark on epic skydive challenge for Wigan and Leigh hospice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father-of-three Jeff Long will plunge 16,000ft in a skydive to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Jeff wanted to raise vital funds for the Hindley-based charity as it is providing end-of-life care for his mother-in-law.

He also hopes the event will help to raise awareness for cancer, which has affected two matriarchal figures in his life.

Jeff, who has lived in the borough for 16 years, said: “My mum has just survived lung cancer after having an operation to cut part of her lung out.

"Not long after that my mother-in-law was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer ,which has spread to her lymph nodes, and has just a matter of weeks left to live.

"I visit her every day but it doesn’t feel enough. I wish I could cure it.

"My hands are tied and I just wanted to give something back.

"I’ve done boxing events before for Cancer Research and I wanted to take it to the next level.”

Jeff is taking on the challenge on September 11 as part in Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s skydive fund-raising event, which happens twice a year.

It has been described as a “once in a lifetime experience” and a “thrilling way to raise funds”.

Jeff hopes to raise £600 for the hospice and is already less than £100 away from his target.

Should Jeff reach his goal, he has vowed to either swim the Channel or complete the three peaks challenge while carrying weights.

He has also reached out to BBC programme DIY SOS, with which he has done projects in the past, to help promote his mission.

Jeff added: “I want to try and get it out there and raise as much money as possible.

"If I reach my target then I’ve promised to do one of those challenges. I haven’t quite decided which one yet.

"I’m also hoping to organise another boxing event.

"I will put my body through pain to try and help beat this nasty disease and raise as much money as I can along the way.”