Two pensioners rescued as car lands on its side after crash on busy Wigan road

The Volkswagen Crossland was travelling along Wigan Road, Bryn, when the collision happened at 7.10pm on Sunday.

It hit at least two parked cars, before turning onto its side and coming to a stop.

The crash on Wigan Road in Bryn

Two elderly people – a male driver and female passenger – were in the car and firefighters from Wigan had to cut off the roof to get them out.

Neither of the casualties appeared to be seriously hurt, but the man was in pain from an existing condition and both were seen by paramedics at the scene.

Rumours that the man had suffered a heart attack at the wheel appeared to be unfounded.

Wigan Road was closed for around an hour.

A police spokesman said: “At around 7.10pm on Sunday officers were called to reports of an overturned car on Wigan Road.