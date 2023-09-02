Lee Smith will follow the path of the 320 bus from Wigan to St Helens, which totals 10 miles, in a bid to boost the coffers of Autism Initiatives which supports people with the condition.

Taking the journey affectionately known as Pie Town to Glass Town, more than 100 people got involved the last time after he found that raising money for good causes brought a positive energy into his life.

The walk takes place on September 30. T-shirts will be provided along with sponsorship forms for anyone interested in taking part including local sports teams whom Lee hopes to get involved again after Haydock Ladies rugby team took part last year.

Lee will walk the 320 bus route to raise money for Autism Initiatives.

Lee will walk the 320 bus route to raise money for Autism Initiatives.

Lee, who lives in Haydock, said: “We walk along the bus route and will have a barbecue half way at a pub in Haydock. The reason for choosing the 320 route is you see a lot of people there and it will help to let more people know what we’re doing.”

Individuals living with autism often experience differences in social communication and interaction which impact them on a day to day basis. While causes are unknown it is thought that there may be genetic links and more than one in 100 people in the UK and Ireland may be on the spectrum.

Autism Initiatives, founded in 1970, provides people with personal plans that fulfil their needs by working with them and their families to understand what is required for a good quality of life.

Support available includes schools, short breaks to one stop shops, from work placements to training as well as clubs and activities.

Lee said: “I do a lot of charity stuff and have done for Alder Hey and Macmillan in the past. It’s early days but I want it to be a success.

"It’s important for autism and to raise awareness for mental health in general.”