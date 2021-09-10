Dad’s key role in mountain challenge

David Parr was keen to get involved after hearing that Paul Ellis, whose legs were removed after a fall in 1992 caused a spinal injury, was going to climb the highest peak in Wales.

He was raising money for amputee children and their families to be able to go on holiday with charity Amp Camp in Tenerife.

David, 31, read about the challenge on a Facebook walking group and offered his help, which led to his agreeing to drive Paul to Snowdon. The pair had previously walked together and David had climbed Snowdon several times before.

David Parr (right) with Paul Ellis

The NHS worker from Kitt Green said: “I took him up, but made him aware I had to be back in Wigan to go to work at 3pm. I dropped him off and took videos and pictures of him starting. I couldn’t get the day off work, so I had to drive back to Wigan then.

“I worked from 3pm to 11pm and then got messages from him when he finished saying he was at the top and he was cold and scared. I knew I had to go back there.

“I went to Asda and got things for night walking - a few torches, a few supplies for us. I went straight up Snowdon and had to take his prosthetic legs up as well, so he could walk down with them.”

Paul, a dad of two from Widnes, wore thick gardening gloves and protective knee pads on his epic crawl.

Double amputee Paul Ellis crawled up Snowdon

It took him 13 hours to reach the summit, covering nine miles in total, with the last two miles taking around nine hours.

David said: “I think it’s amazing what he did. It’s made me want to do it as well. I have said I might do it with him next time.”

Paul had aimed to raise £2,000 for Amp Camp, which would have paid for six children and their families to go to Tenerife. But his impressive challenge has already raised more than £26,000.

He said: “Massive thank you to all the donors and people that have sponsored, donated to this amazing cause I’m so passionate about! Your kind donations are going to make such a difference to young amputees.”

Donations can still be made here.