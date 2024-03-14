Dancing for joy: Wigan choreographer wins award
Dianne Halliwell runs the FLD Dance Academy in Ashton-in-Makerfield, some of whose members recently took part in Wigan Little Theatre’s panto Jack and Jill.
And on the back of their performance she was named Best Choreographer at the recent NODA Awards Evening held at the DW Stadium much to the delight of her young members.
A former pupil of St John Fisher High School, Dianne has a huge range of dance and entertainment experience.
The academy offers a varied range of dance tuition including street dance, break, musical theatre, jazz, cheer, contemporary, ballet, tap, modern and tricks & flix.
The pantomime crew had a wonderful experience at WLT and learned a lot about commitment, team work and the rigours of a long running production.
Dianne said: “I’m so proud of this group, they worked hard and brought a lot of enthusiasm to their performances.
"Working at WLT showed them how a show is put together and executed to a professional standard.”