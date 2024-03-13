Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wigan Council backed event, that celebrates diversity and promotes inclusion, will return to the town centre on Saturday August 10.

Lead Member for Equalities at Wigan Council, Coun Paula Wakefield, said: “I’m already looking forward to Wigan Pride 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

“Not only will the event offer some much-needed free excitement and entertainment, at a time when life is quite difficult for lots of people, but it’s such an important time to promote Wigan Pride’s core values of kindness and acceptance.

Crowds outside the stage at Wigan Pride

“February was LGBT History Month, so a time to look back and reflect on the many battles that LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalised communities, have had to face throughout history to gain equality. We know there is a lot still to do.

“So March now feels like the perfect time to look to the future and it’s fantastic to have Wigan Pride ahead of us to look forward to in August.”

The programme for 2024 is still being finalised but promises to include a full day’s entertainment across two stages; The Unity Stage for professional artists and The Believe Stage for up-and-coming local talent.

New for 2024 will also be a celebration of the arts from across the region in Believe Square.

Lewis Hatton, 18, from Wigan Council’s BYOU youth group, is the newest volunteer to join Wigan’s Pride Committee, a team of volunteers who help to organise the event.

They said: “I'm so excited for Wigan Pride because it’s an event that gives all members of the LGBTQQIA+ community and all allies of the community the opportunity to unite and celebrate our individuality and see a large variety of performances from local people to professional artists”.

“I believe Wigan Pride is more important now than ever.

“In these current times all Prides across the country are important to show everyone that we are still here, and we will not stand for it any type of hate.

“And it is a way for us to show each other that we are not alone.”

Coun. Wakefield added: “The event will be a great opportunity to celebrate the diversity of the borough we live in, along with the many fantastic talented local people who live in our region, and to give a strong message that Wigan borough is a place where everyone is welcome and where everyone can feel comfortable being themselves.

“We’re always looking for sponsors to come on board and support this event so I’d like to encourage any local businesses who might be interested to get in touch with the Pride team.”

A range of sponsorship packages are available on Wigan Pride’s website www.wiganpride.com or contact the team on [email protected] with sponsorship interest.

More information on Wigan Pride 24, including artist line up, will be revealed over the next few months.