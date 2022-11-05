News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Dancing On Ice partner revealed for Wigan actress Carley Stenson

Wiganer and Dancing On Ice contestant Carley Stenson has revealed who her skating partner will be as she begins training for the reality show adventure.

By Sian Jones
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 12:41pm

The 40-year-old, who starred in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, will be skating with Scottish professional ice dancer Mark Hanretty in the hit ITV One show, which airs in January.

Her ice skating partner Mark unveiled his new partner on Instagram.

He said: “Meet my new Dancing On Ice partner Carley Stenson.

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Most Popular

"An hour in each other’s company and I already know we will have an amazing series!

“Can’t wait to start the work tomorrow partner!”

Read More
The 19 best pubs in Wigan according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

In a social media post, Carley said: “To say ‘I’m buzzin’ is an understatement!

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“Bring it on partner.

"I cannot wait to have fun and do you proud.”

The actress, who grew up in Billinge, made her name by playing Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks between 2000 and 2011.

More recently she played the role of Harriet Shelton in the BBC soap opera Doctors.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

She is one of 11 celebrities taking to the ice, including Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran.

Carley StensonWiganChannel 4Instagram