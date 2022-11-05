The 40-year-old, who starred in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, will be skating with Scottish professional ice dancer Mark Hanretty in the hit ITV One show, which airs in January.

Her ice skating partner Mark unveiled his new partner on Instagram.

He said: “Meet my new Dancing On Ice partner Carley Stenson.

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

"An hour in each other’s company and I already know we will have an amazing series!

“Can’t wait to start the work tomorrow partner!”

In a social media post, Carley said: “To say ‘I’m buzzin’ is an understatement!

“Bring it on partner.

"I cannot wait to have fun and do you proud.”

The actress, who grew up in Billinge, made her name by playing Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks between 2000 and 2011.

More recently she played the role of Harriet Shelton in the BBC soap opera Doctors.

