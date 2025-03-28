Darren Orme: Fund-raiser to help family with funeral for Wigan Athletic fan

By Sian Jones
Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
A fund-raising page has been set up to help raise money for Darren Orme’s funeral.

The 54-year-old vanished on the evening of Wednesday March 5, prompting a major police investigation and a huge public response involving search parties, flyers, banners and appeals.

Sadly, 19 days later, Darren’s body was found not far from The Brick Community Stadium, which he had loyally attended over the years as a Wigan Athletic fan.

Darren Orme

A Crowdfunder page has been set up by the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club to help Darren’s family raise money for his funeral.

It has already surpassed the £6,000 target and currently sits at £7,555.

Any money left will be donated equally to Wigan Athletic Academy and Andy's Man Club.

Details for Darren’s funeral are yet to be finalised, however the family are hoping to have the funeral at some point between Monday, April 14 and Thursday, April 17, with the dress code being either a Latics shirt or blue and white.

