Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Singing superstar Russell Watson paid tribute to Darren Orme during his concert in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 54-year-old Latics superfan vanished on the evening of Wednesday March 5, prompting a major police investigation and a huge public response.

Sadly, 19 days later, Darren’s body was found not far from The Brick Community Stadium, which he loyally attended over the years as a Wigan Athletic fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During tenor Russell’s performance organised by Leisuretec UK Ltd at The Edge, attended by Darren’s family, he dedicated his final song to him.

Russell Watson's tribute to Darren Orme

He said: “We have the family of Darren Orme in this evening.

"A lovely young man who was a big fan of Wigan Athletic and who has sadly passed away.

"Loved by the local community and I think we can all safely say he is very very dearly missed.

"With that said I will leave you with this: the song is called Someone to Remember Me."

Russell also took time to speak to Darren’s family after the show.