Darren Orme: Russell Watson pays tribute to Wigan Athletic fan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 54-year-old Latics superfan vanished on the evening of Wednesday March 5, prompting a major police investigation and a huge public response.
Sadly, 19 days later, Darren’s body was found not far from The Brick Community Stadium, which he loyally attended over the years as a Wigan Athletic fan.
During tenor Russell’s performance organised by Leisuretec UK Ltd at The Edge, attended by Darren’s family, he dedicated his final song to him.
He said: “We have the family of Darren Orme in this evening.
"A lovely young man who was a big fan of Wigan Athletic and who has sadly passed away.
"Loved by the local community and I think we can all safely say he is very very dearly missed.
"With that said I will leave you with this: the song is called Someone to Remember Me."
Russell also took time to speak to Darren’s family after the show.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.