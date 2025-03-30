Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have lost their battle to prevent the first phase of a 1,050 home development on farmland going ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan’s planning committee has approved a detailed planning application by Kellen Homes Ltd for 150 houses on land off Wellington Drive, Mosley Common.

The site is north of the guided busway, which will ultimately bisect the development, with a new stop for commuters into Manchester part of the long-term plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were told that because outline planning permission had already been granted, there was no option to block the application.

An aerial plan of the Wellington Drive scheme with the guided busway in the foreground

They were to consider only vehicle access via Wellington Drive, landscaping and open space – including linear parkland, a play area, internal access roads, car parking and other relevant infrastructure.

All of the homes will be affordable, including 119 for social rent and 31 shared ownership.

There will be 46 two-bed, 69 three-bed and eight four-bed properties, all designed to meet new building regulations over full wheelchair accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the inevitability of the scheme going ahead, resident Tim McCarthy spoke against the application.

He said the Mosley Park Estate on which he lives was built on a brownfield site.

He said: “Our estate is a pleasant family community and its focus is a common green space and a safe play area for our children.

“Traffic congestion on the estate is already at breaking point and this development will make it much worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a spokesperson for Kellen Homes said the company had been collaborating with landowner Peel L&P for three years.

They said: “It’s the right size and scheme and fits with the masterplan for the area.

“This is non-standard bespoke housing.”

Coun Susan Greensmith proposed that the scheme get final approval and Coun Fred Walker described it as an “excellent addition” to the area’s affordable housing stock, but agreed that roads in the area were “overloaded”.

He added: “But they are overloaded everywhere in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I drove home from the town hall yesterday and it took me an hour-and-a-half to do a journey that should’ve taken me 20 minutes.

“I wish I had a magic wand to wave [to solve the problem], but I haven’t. And there’s a queue of people I can tell stories about who are desperate for housing accommodation.”

The committee agreed the application, with only one vote against.