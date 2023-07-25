Day of free activities will bring Wigan families together as school holidays begin

Thrive CIC and Wigan Libraries are organising an event for families called Hindley and Hindley Green Community and Culture Day.

It aims to bring the community together, share cultures, create smiles and provide a fun way to start the summer holidays without worrying about the cost.

The event will be held at Hindley Library and Community Centre

The event will be held from 10am to 4pm on Friday at Hindley Library and Community Centre, on First Avenue, with free admission and free activities for children.

This includes: an alpaca experience; hot dogs, drinks, snacks and popcorn; Nomad Rangers crafty workshop; storytellers/authors offering story-time every hour; interactive performances from authors, singers and dancers; Let's Pretend, a youth borough-wide drama performance; paint a pot; make your own slime workshop; eco-crafts to make and take away; crafts; and games.